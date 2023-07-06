WILDWOOD — Flames displaced 24 people and caused an estimated $200,000 in damages to a seven-unit apartment on Wednesday.
Police received a call about the fire in the 200 block of East Youngs Avenue around 7:14 p.m., city firefighters said in a news release.
Crews were called from the Wildwoods, Rio Grande and Stone Harbor.
The first crews arrived at the building as police were working to ensure it was evacuated.
Meanwhile, smoke and flames were billowing from a third-floor unit and attic.
When firefighters entered the building as part of their attack against the blaze, they found the occupants managed to flee safely. The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes.
No injuries were reported.
The fire was contained to the third floor and attic. The rest of the building suffered smoke and water damage.
The Cape May County Fire Marshal's Office believes the fire was accidental.
The Red Cross responded to help the displaced.
Fire units were on site for about two hours.
