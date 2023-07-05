WILDWOOD — A man's body was recovered from the water in the city's back bay after a "vessel incident" on Tuesday.
State Police were brought to Post Creek in the city, State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said Wednesday.
The man's body was recovered Wednesday morning after the incident happened Tuesday, according to a report from the Cape May County Herald.
City officials and State Police were preparing to release more information once next of kin was notified.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
