WILDWOOD — A young adult was rescued after being caught in rough surf Monday evening, Beach Patrol officials said.
The swimmer was rescued from the water at the Rio Grande Avenue beach at 7:11 p.m., Beach Patrol Capt. Ed Schneider said.
The swimmer was evaluated and didn't need further medical treatment, Schneider said.
The beach was unguarded at the time of the water rescue.
Schneider on Tuesday urged bathers to enter the ocean only when lifeguards are present.
Rough ocean conditions Monday may have factored into why the swimmer was struggling in the waves, Schneider said.
