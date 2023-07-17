WILDWOOD — John Murphy, the operations captain for the Wildwood Police Department, has been named to lead the department following the retirement of Chief Robert Regalbuto.
The city's Board of Commissioners appointed Murphy as the provisional chief at its most recent meeting. Mayor Pete Byron expects the appointment to be permanent.
“He’s a good man with lots of experience,” Byron said Monday.
Murphy had served as deputy chief and was named captain in 2019. A posted description of his career indicates he started in Wildwood as a Class II officer in 1997 and became a full-time police officer in 1999. He attended the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.
Murphy could not immediately be contacted for an interview Monday.
Regalbuto retired this summer after 35 years with the department.
