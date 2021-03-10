Wildwood mayor sees new hope in plans for major projects

Another developer bought a large piece of 3800 Pacific, Byron said, but those plans have not been finalized.

On a recent weekday morning, Byron toured his town, pointing out block after block where projects were in the works, including on the Boardwalk. He listed 10 major projects he said are either getting close to breaking ground or working through the state approval process. That does not include 26 acres on the back bay where the city dump once stood. City officials are in negotiations with potential developers for that property.

Waving enthusiastically to what seemed like every other passing car, Byron showed several sites where entire city blocks were set to be demolished to make way for new projects. Historic preservation did not seem to be on his mind.

“Wildwood has had enough of the old stuff. It’s time for something new,” he said.

One of the new projects is a 74-unit project at 3601 Pacific, currently the site of the former clubs M.T. Bottle and 2nd Street Annie’s, which have been vacant for years.