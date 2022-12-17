Wildwood mayor sees downtown investments climbing

WILDWOOD — Pete Byron is bullish about his city’s downtown.

That’s kind of his job, as the city’s mayor.

“Things are looking terrific,” he said.

In a recent interview in his office in City Hall, he said he sees progress in the commercial area of Pacific Avenue, an area that has seen decades of revitalization attempts with results ranging from insufficient to terrible.

One notably failed effort was the decision to close blocks of the downtown to vehicles in an attempt to replicate Cape May’s successful Washington Street Mall in 1987.

“That was a disaster,” Byron said. It was soon rescinded, but over the decades, Pacific Avenue remained a mix of long-vacant properties and viable businesses spread over multiple blocks.

Cape May County briefs: Wildwood Boardwalk reconstruction underway WILDWOOD — It’s another year, another Boardwalk project in the city, with several blocks of …

That appears to be turning around, which Byron attributes to the combined effect of a growing local economy, tax incentives and a new revitalization plan that includes Cape May County and the Atlantic County Improvement Authority.

For about six years, property values in the city slipped steadily. According to Tax Assessor Jason Hesley, the city lost millions of dollars’ worth of ratables a year, mostly due to the impact of successful tax appeals.

That has changed.

This year marks the second in a row that the total assessed value of properties in the community has increased, Hesley said, clocking in at more than $1.4 billion. There was an addition of $5.1 million between 2021 and 2022, and he expects that to continue in 2023.

He cited two causes, an increase in construction and an increase in the real value of the existing properties.

In a separate interview, Byron projected bigger changes to come.

“We’re looking at $60 million in new ratables,” he said. That’s just for projects that are either completing the approval process or have already gotten underway, with more projects, such as a new hotel on the Boardwalk, likely to get started two years from now.

“And that’s how you get a hold of taxes, frankly,” he said. “The best way to get a hold of taxes is through new ratables.”

There are multiple factors at work, he said. One is a tax abatement program that can mean a temporary tax break of up to 50% on new development. Another is a grant program through the state Department of Community Affairs that will help fund improvements to facades, which will mean $125,000 a year that the city can dole out over the next five years.

But one of the biggest factors is a combined effort with the county, aimed at creating a unified look for the downtown and providing marketing advice for businesses.

In the spring, the county announced the Pacific Avenue Redevelopment Initiative, creating a redevelopment zone along a 1.3-mile stretch of the street, including the downtown center.

The Atlantic County Improvement Authority has been designated the redevelopment entity, providing support and administrative assistance to the initiative.

The aim is to create an area that is more inviting to developers, and eventually to tourists.

According to Diane Wieland, who heads up Cape May County’s tourism office and acts as the county spokesperson, the improvement authority has committed close to $6 million to the effort, with $300,000 allocated to Wildwood.

Part of the idea would be to buy distressed or dilapidated properties, Byron said, which could then be demolished and offered to developers at below market rate to sweeten the pot for future projects.

However, he and Wieland said so far no properties have been purchased, in part because some of those under consideration have already been bought by private developers.

Running down a list of several projects in the works, Byron mentioned a planned downtown hotel that is now under construction where there had been a block’s worth of vacant former nightclubs.

That project was originally envisioned as a site to house international workers who come to Wildwood each summer. It has been reworked as a hotel, with a restaurant and retail space on the ground floor, Byron said.

The DEP side: Unauthorized beach work will do more harm than good NORTH WILDWOOD — City work to shore up storm protection along its beachfront could do more h…

That meant the project needed parking, so the developer purchased a nearby bank building and took it down. Byron said that site had been vacant for years, calling it an eyesore.

According to Wieland, the revitalization effort is a pilot program, with the idea that in the long term, it can be used in other areas of the county or possibly across the state.

“The planning stage has been completed,” Wieland said. The standards have been approved and an advisory panel formed, including three people from Wildwood and two from the county.

It took years of planning to get the revitalization plan this far, she said.

“Everyone’s on board, and everyone’s working on it,” Wieland said. “Developers are coming in already and making investments.”

Visitors can already see a change when they come over the bridge into town, with new work also getting started on Rio Grande Boulevard, Byron said. That will include a new service station and a new Starbucks, he said.

Thousands bring holiday cheer to Wildwood for Family Holiday Celebration WILDWOOD — Thousands of people packed the Boardwalk and Wildwoods Convention Center to captu…

In the longer term, he sees the success of retail off the city’s famous Boardwalk as key to bringing new investment throughout the community, where property values have lagged those of other shore towns for years.

“People have a lot more confidence in Wildwood,” Byron said. “You’re seeing a lot of new construction going on downtown. You’re seeing commercial construction. You’re seeing a brand new hotel.”