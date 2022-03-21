Wildwood Mayor: Boardwalk will reopen for the summer

WILDWOOD — The first round of new decking for the Wildwood Boardwalk will be completed before Memorial Day weekend, Mayor Pete Byron said recently.

With spring officially here and temporary fences at Oak and Maple avenues keeping people off a three-block stretch of the Boardwalk, Byron said he is already feeling pressure from business owners worried about the season.

He said supplies have been an issue.

“Lumber is tough to get,” Byron said. “It’s the first phase. I feel confident that we’ll have that phase completed by Memorial Day weekend. I know some people are nervous about that.”

On a sunny March morning, a few bike riders and walkers either turned back at the barrier or headed down to the sidewalk to detour around the work. A few businesses were open, but most remained shuttered for the season. However, with the weather warming up, more owners will want to roll up those shutters for the weekend business.

“Places are opening up now,” Byron said.

The project started in November, under a $3.5 million renovation project the city approved last year with L. Feriozzi Concrete Company of Atlantic City. That approval came after Gov. Phil Murphy promised $4 million in state money toward Boardwalk work.

In the fall, Byron said those three blocks were in most need of redecking, but it is not the only section that needs work. This year’s work is expected to be the first in a series of projects to renovate the landmark Boardwalk, with further projects undertaken as funding becomes available.

Several years ago, the total cost to reconstruct the entire Boardwalk was estimated at $40 million. The city hopes state and federal money can help cover some of those costs.

In a recent interview, Byron said he does not blame business owners for getting nervous. Any lost weekend in the summer means a hit to the bottom line that may not be possible to fix.

“We have such a short season,” he said.

For now, work continues, and three blocks of the lengthy Boardwalk remain inaccessible and incomplete.

