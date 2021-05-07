Wildwood man charged with attempted murder in stabbing

WILDWOOD — A city man was charged with attempted murder after he was involved in a stabbing Thursday night, police said.
At 11:31 p.m., police received a 911 call reporting a stabbing victim near Montgomery and Pacific avenues, police said in a news release.
While officers were responding to the 911 call, one officer saw someone running from the area, discarding an item down a storm drain.
Police detained the man and later identified him as Dimael Lassalle-Sanchez.
WILDWOOD — High school students in Wildwood spent Tuesday morning interviewing with perspect…
Lassalle-Sanchez, 26, was charged with attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, hindering apprehension and possession of alprazolam, an anti-anxiety drug sold under the brand name Xanax.
The victim was treated at the scene by the Wildwood Fire Department but was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center due to the seriousness of his injuries, police said.
Lassalle-Sanchez was taken to the Cape May County jail.
— Molly Shelly
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.