Wildwood man charged with attempted murder in stabbing
WILDWOOD — A city man was charged with attempted murder after he was involved in a stabbing Thursday night, police said.

At 11:31 p.m., police received a 911 call reporting a stabbing victim near Montgomery and Pacific avenues, police said in a news release.

While officers were responding to the 911 call, one officer saw someone running from the area, discarding an item down a storm drain.

Police detained the man and later identified him as Dimael Lassalle-Sanchez.

Lassalle-Sanchez, 26, was charged with attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, hindering apprehension and possession of alprazolam, an anti-anxiety drug sold under the brand name Xanax.

The victim was treated at the scene by the Wildwood Fire Department but was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center due to the seriousness of his injuries, police said.

Lassalle-Sanchez was taken to the Cape May County jail.

— Molly Shelly

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

