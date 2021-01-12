Wildwood man arrested on drugs and weapon charges after another man dies

WILDWOOD — A city man was charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose after police found a 49-year-old unconscious man who later died, according to news released Monday by police.

At about 12:15 p.m. Saturday, police received 911 calls reporting a person not breathing inside a residence in the 200 block of East Garfield Avenue within the city, police said.

Upon arrival, police and fire personnel located the unresponsive victim, police said. Lifesaving measures were initiated, however the victim was ultimately determined to be deceased, police said.

During the ensuing investigation conducted by the police’s detective division and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, it was learned that prior to collapsing, the victim was engaged in a physical altercation with a man who remained on scene, police said.

This man, identified as Jason Popplewell, 35, of Wildwood, was detained as a part of the investigation and transported to police headquarters, police said.

While in custody, Popplewell was found to possess a spring-loaded folding knife as well as distribution quantities of suspected heroin, which he attempted to discard while at headquarters, police said.​