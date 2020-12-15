Wildwood man arrested for vehicle burglary and assault

NORTH WILDWOOD—A man was arrested after police said he burglarized a vehicle and assaulted the owner of the car on Monday night.
Just after 8 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of W. 13th Avenue after receiving a call of a man burglarizing a car and physically assaulting the car's owner. Officers found Hector Mercado-Soto, 29, of Wildwood in a physical alternation with the car's owner and placed him under arrest.
Mercato-Soto was charged with burglary by inflicting injury, theft, simple assault, possession of CDS (heroin), possession CDS (marijuana under 50g) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Center on a warrant.
Police urge the public to lock all vehicles and remove all valuables when their vehicles are not in use.
Contact: 609-272-7239
