Wildwood man arrested after getting into fight with owner of car he was burglarizing, police say

NORTH WILDWOOD — A Wildwood man was arrested after police said he burglarized a vehicle and assaulted the owner of the car Monday night.
Just after 8 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of West 13th Avenue after receiving a report of a man burglarizing a car and assaulting the car's owner. Officers found Hector Mercado-Soto, 29, in a fight with the car's owner and arrested him, police said in a news release.
Mercado-Soto was charged with burglary by inflicting injury, theft, simple assault, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana under 50 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sent to the Cape May County jail.
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic’s Gwen Orlowicz is congratulated by Marianna Papazaglou after scoring against Cedar Creek’ in the first half of the girls soccer state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Cedar Creek’s Jezlyn Cross blocks a ball off of Wildwood Catholic’s Marianna Papazaglou in the first half of the girls soccer state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Cedar Creek’s Aby Winterbotom celebrates after scoring against Wildwood Catholic in the second half of the girls soccer state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Cedar Creek’s Ashley Nicolicchia battles for the ball with Wildwood Catholic’s Riley Kane in the first half of the girls soccer state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic’s Nola Quinn kicks one past Cedar Creek High School’s Ashley Nicolicchia in the first half of the state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
The Cedar Creek High School girls soccer team is jubilant as they leave the field after defeating Wildwood Catholic in the girls soccer state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Cedar Creek High School’s Corinne Morgan kicks toward the goal against Wildwood Catholic, she scored, in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Cedar Creek’s Aby Winterbotom, left, is congratulated by Corrine Morgan after scoring against Wildwood Catholic in the second half of the girls soccer state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic’s Lauren McCallion battles for a ball against Cedar Creek High School’s Kayla Jacobo in the second half of the state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic’s Nola Quinn controls a ball against Cedar Creek’s Abby Winterbottom in the first half of the state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Cedar Creek’s Ashley Nicolicchia battles for the ball with Wildwood Catholic’s Riley Kane in the first half of the girls soccer state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer goalie Leona Macrina saw plenty of action in front of the goal and blocked most of them, like this one, in the first half, during the state tournament game against Cedar Creek High School, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Cedar Creek’s Jezlyn Cross battles for a ball against Wildwood Catholic’s Marianna Papazaglou in the first half of the girls soccer state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Cedar Creek’s Alina Alcantara keeps an eye on the ball against Wildwood Catholic in the first half of the girls soccer state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Cedar Creek’s Abby Winterbotom, second from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the go-ahead goal in the 74th minute against Wildwood Catholic in a South East A playoff game in Egg Harbor City on Wednesday. The Pirates beat the Crusaders 3-1.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Cedar Creek’s Aby Winterbotom battles for a ball against Wildwood Catholic’s Nola Quinn in the second half of the girls soccer state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic’s Julia Belansen fights for a ball with Cedar Creek High School’s Ashley Nicolicchia in the first half of the state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic’s Lauren McCallion battles for the ball against Cedar Creek’s Kayla Jacobo in the second half Wednesday in Egg Harbor City.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Cedar Creek’s Samantha Hurless battles for the ball with Wildwood Catholic’s Mia Caso in the first half of the girls soccer state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Cedar Creek High School’s Corinne Morgan kicks into the goal against Wildwood Catholic to score in the second half in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wildwood Caholic Cedar Creek girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic girls soccer team plays Cedar Creek High School in a state tournament game, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Contact: 609-272-7239 CFairfield@pressofac.com
Twitter @ACPress_CJ
