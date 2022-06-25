Wildwood intersection reopens after water main break

WILDWOOD — An intersection affected by a water main break has reopened to traffic, with one southbound lane still closed, police said about 1:15 p.m. Saturday.
Police reported the water main break near Bennett Avenue and Park Boulevard earlier Saturday.
The water company is on scene making repairs, police said, cautioning drivers to expect closures and delays in the area throughout the day.
Faucet water within the city may be discolored as repairs will disturb water pipe sediment, police said.
