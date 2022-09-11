Wildwood honors Sept. 11 victims, heroes in event at Byrne Plaza

WILDWOOD — A generation has come of age since terrorists used civilian aircraft to perpetrate the worst terrorist attack in American history.

“Yet it still feels like it was yesterday. You only have to mention this date and you instantly flash back to where you were when you got that phone call. You got that phone call to turn the TV on,” Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron said Sunday morning at the town’s 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Byrne Plaza on Pacific Avenue.

It was one of several events held throughout Cape May County to mark the anniversary of the 2001 attacks on New York and Washington, D.C., with events planned in Cape May, Ocean City, at the county government building and other locations.

Byron described what he and others saw when they turned on the news on that Tuesday morning as looking more like a disaster movie than real life, like a Godzilla film. It was an apt description, said Tom Messer, the featured speaker at the Wildwood event.

Messer spent about 21 years as a New York City police officer, the same amount of time as has passed since the Sept. 11 attacks on the Pentagon in Washington and the two towers of the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan. A fourth flight went down near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, as passengers attempted to wrest control of United Airlines Flight 93 from the hijackers.

Messer said he was in a great mood that morning. It was a brilliantly sunny day, and he and some other officers who had the day off planned to play golf. As he headed over the Hudson River on the Tappan Zee Bridge, since replaced and renamed the Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge, he saw smoke pouring out of the skyline of his city, and he switched on the radio.

When a second flight struck the South Tower, it was clear it was no accident and that Messer would not be playing golf that day.

He said he called his wife from the car, saying he was heading in to work. That was the last chance he had to speak with her for about a week, he said.

He and other officers reported to duty and headed to what came to be known as Ground Zero. He said the scene was difficult to comprehend, much less describe: A hellish landscape of smoke and rubble as the two tallest buildings in a city of skyscrapers collapsed.

It was chaos, he said, even on the radio as emergency responders struggled to know what to do in the unprecedented circumstance.

“I lost hope. It was sucked out of me. The evil was starting to take over. You could see it. Everything was black and white. The color was gone,” he said. “It was hell on earth.”

He described himself as paralyzed with fear. He was a lieutenant at the time. Messer described gaining inspiration from Inspector Donald Feser, who said to him, “Tommy, you’ve been a cop for 18 years. You know what to do.”

Messer spoke of the officers, firefighters and civilians who got to work evacuating people from the remnants of the buildings, saving many lives before the damaged buildings collapsed. Some sacrificed their lives to do so. He also talked of specific officers, and about Andrew Alameno, a Wildwood Crest native who died in the attacks.

Messer, who now lives in Wildwood Crest, said he never met Alameno but has met his family since then and feels a connection to the local man who died at the age of 37.

He said he was not sure what to say at the memorial service. After two decades, he said, he did not want to be redundant. Messer said he prayed for guidance and felt a message from many of those he served with and others. He said he felt there were thousands of messages, and there was a single word: Connect.

“Connect with people, right? So I started to make that my mission,” he said. “Connect to people’s soul. I think we call that love, right? I think it is.”

The service included an honor guard of members of the Wildwood Fire Department, and the ringing of a bell in remembrance of those lost, a tradition with many fire companies. A contingent of Wildwood police officers attended, and Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III and Police Chief Robert Regalbuto participated.

Both Trioano and Messer spoke of the responders who worked to save lives on Sept. 11, 2001, and have since died of cancer or other illnesses related to 9/11. Messer mentioned several colleagues by name, including Feser.

Wildwood High School student Monica Kobierowski sang “The Star Spangled Banner,” and Shannon Mallett played the bagpipes. The Rev. Cadmus Mazzarella, pastor of Notre Dame de la Mer parish who is better known as Father Mazz, gave the invocation, and the Rev. Willie Johnson of the Eureka Baptist Church in Wildwood, offered the benediction.

Mazzarella called on participants to seek justice, not revenge, and to avoid the trap of blaming any entire group of people for a wrongdoing.

“Enable us, dear God, to put an end to fear by resolving to live lives that are based on respect for one another, by resolving to abide in a peaceful manor and never settle disagreements in our lives in a violent way,” he said.