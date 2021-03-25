Wildwood hedges on banning cannabis shops

That means the city has until August to approve an ordinance, which will also have to go before the Planning Board for review before final passage.

Wildwood’s neighbors are already moving on the issue. North Wildwood has introduced an ordinance already, and Wildwood Crest has a draft ordinance, likely to be introduced at a future meeting.

When Wildwood voted to keep out cannabis businesses in 2019, Ernie Troiano was mayor. The city was one of the first in the state to preemptively vote to ban local dispensaries, and he was adamant they should have no place in the resort, arguing the resort has enough problems trying to control alcohol each summer, including underage drinking.

Byron, who defeated Troiano in a crowded race in 2019, sounds far different on the issue. He pointed out that Wildwood voters said yes to legalization by a margin of almost 2-1. The measure passed by a wide margin statewide and in Cape May County.

“We have an obligation based on that information to take a look at this,” Byron said. He pointed out that two of the towns that are moving to keep out cannabis sales do not allow alcohol sales, either. Wildwood Crest and Ocean City do not have alcohol licenses. “In the past, too many things were done on a knee-jerk."