Wildwood goes country for the weekend

WILDWOOD — Cowboy hats, cowboy boots and cowboy attitude were on full display on the Wildwood Boardwalk as fans prepped for the second of four nights of the Barefoot Country Music Fest on Friday afternoon.
Some 75,000 people were expected throughout the weekend, according to Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron, who was enthused about the event and the prospect of more festivals like it in the future.
“They had about 20,000 last night. That was supposed to be the slow night,” Byron said. “The crowd was fantastic. The promoter is one of the most professional groups we’ve ever dealt with. They have it down to a science.”
Byron’s crowd estimate puts the festival’s attendance well in excess of the Kenny Chesney beach concert in the city in 2012, which also drew an estimated 20,000. Chesney's performance was the previous benchmark for large-scale events on the beach. This year’s festival includes main stage draws such as Carrie Underwood, the Zac Brown Band and Dan + Shay, a newer act rapidly building a fan base in the country scene.
Roseanne Laforte, of New Fairfield, Connecticut, was enthused about seeing Underwood and Dan + Shay as she waited for her friends outside one of the entrances to the wide swath of beach set aside for the festival.
She said she was familiar with Wildwood.
“I don’t think I’ve been back here in 20 years,” she said. “I love country. I go where the music is.”
She was impressed with the band Lanco on Thursday night.
A little farther up the Boardwalk, Michelle Haney of Salem County was also psyched to see Underwood. Like many of the festival-goers, she and her friends planned to attend all four nights.
“Lee Brice was amazing,” she said, about the award-winning artist who performed the night before.
There had been some rain earlier in the day, but skies had cleared by the afternoon for the outdoor event.
Haney was with Mike Pedrick and friends Dawn and Jason Hyson. They said the event was extremely well organized, with games, activities and booths inside the venue and plenty to do on the Boardwalk before the show, including rides and dining options.
Pedrick said his plans included adult beverages. Plenty of adult beverages. He also liked that there were additional stages inside the sprawling venue where people could check out up-and-coming acts.
He also said the wristband system worked well.
The event was originally planned for June, Byron said, but was delayed due to concerns over COVID-19. He said the expectation was that the danger would have passed by August. Instead, the month has seen new concerns over the fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus.
The Cape May County Department of Health offered vaccines to anyone 18 or older outside the festival grounds from Tuesday until Thursday, along with masks and more information.
The city is getting a percentage of ticket revenue. Byron said Friday he did not have an estimate of how much the city would make. The city has a five-year contract with the promoter, Southern Entertainment, he said.
The event organizers describe it as the largest outdoor country music fest in the Northeast and the only one held on the beach.
Boardwalk businesses said they have not seen a big increase in business, at least so far. Leo and Jay, who declined to give their last names, said business has been slow at their Boardwalk basketball game.
“We were dead last night,” Jay said, calling it the slowest night of the summer because most people were inside the venue.
Jay Azer, who sells T-shirts on the Boardwalk next door, said business was similar to other summer weekends. But he said he has enjoyed the visitors and thought the festival was going well.
“They know how to contain it. It’s not chaos,” he said. “Country people are good people.”
This year’s lineup includes Jimmie Allen and Friends, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Jon Pardi and many more. Gates open at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
