Wildwood goes country for the weekend

“I don’t think I’ve been back here in 20 years,” she said. “I love country. I go where the music is.”

She was impressed with the band Lanco on Thursday night.

A little farther up the Boardwalk, Michelle Haney of Salem County was also psyched to see Underwood. Like many of the festival-goers, she and her friends planned to attend all four nights.

“Lee Brice was amazing,” she said, about the award-winning artist who performed the night before.

There had been some rain earlier in the day, but skies had cleared by the afternoon for the outdoor event.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Haney was with Mike Pedrick and friends Dawn and Jason Hyson. They said the event was extremely well organized, with games, activities and booths inside the venue and plenty to do on the Boardwalk before the show, including rides and dining options.

Pedrick said his plans included adult beverages. Plenty of adult beverages. He also liked that there were additional stages inside the sprawling venue where people could check out up-and-coming acts.

He also said the wristband system worked well.