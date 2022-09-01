Wildwood girl reported missing

WILDWOOD — Police are looking for a missing girl last seen on camera leaving her home.
Myah R. Scott's disappearance was reported to police around 10:06 p.m. on Wednesday. Scott, a young, Black girl, was last seen wearing a red floral shirt, with black track pants and white croc-styled shoes, police said on their Facebook page on Thursday.
Anyone with information about Scott's disappearance or whereabouts should contact police at 609-522-0222.
— Eric Conklin
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
