WILDWOOD — The city has been awarded a $400,000 Small Cities grant from the state Department of Community Affairs for a new ramp for the Boardwalk, officials said Friday.
The Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramp will connect the beach to the Boardwalk at East Spicer Avenue, officials said.
“This project serves to advance the city’s vision to provide greater, ADA-compliant access to the Boardwalk by Wildwood’s disabled residents and visitors,” Mayor Pete Byron said in a statement. “This will not only help create a more accessible and inclusive community but will enhance quality of life.”
The addition would coincide with millions of dollars worth of repairs that are underway on the Boardwalk.
The state has committed $4 million a year over the past two years to rehabilitating the Wildwoods Boardwalk. Last year, the U.S. Economic Development Administration provided $3.2 million, to be matched by $845,000 in local funds.
