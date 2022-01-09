Wildwood Fishing & Boating Expo comes ashore for the first time since 2019

“With COVID, it did spring a lot of people into finding different family activities that they could together, but would still be able to stay isolated, and out on a boat, you have to be a clear, fair distance away from other people,” Toogood said.

Like other industries across the U.S. economy, supply chains for boating and fishing companies have struggled to keep pace with the rising demand, leading to delays in boat production.

Stocker, of McKee Yacht, said he was warning buyers that some boat orders would likely not be ready for as many as nine months.

“People were just buying boats, buying boats, buying boats, and now the manufactures just can’t keep up with the demand and supply the boats,” said Rich Czekaj, who was at the expo with Blue Water Boats in Cape May Court House.

Supply chain problems were also impacting some of the vendors. Captain Frank Giacolone of Gabriel Tackle Co. in Brick Township and Chadwick Beach, said he has encountered serious difficulty finding supplies, calling it “nuts.”