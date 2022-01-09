Wildwood Fishing & Boating Expo comes ashore for the first time since 2019

WILDWOOD — After being blown into unchartered waters by the pandemic, South Jersey boat dealers and buyers are preparing for the upcoming season.
The Wildwood Fishing & Boating Expo took place this weekend at the Wildwoods Convention Center with 16 vessels for boating and fishing spread out over a 35,000-square-foot display area.
There were also rows of more than 60 vendors selling fishing and boating gear, along with an assortment of other nautical-themed novelties and clothes. It was the first time the event was held since April 2019. The expo was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Just to get out and see people and laugh with them and joke and know that they’re happy and doing well and all, that’s a big draw for this weekend,” said Kate Toogood of Cape Harbor Marine Service dealership in Rio Grande, Middle Township.
Gerry Vessels, a Wildwood senior firefighter, is the organizer of the expo. Not a dealer himself but someone who boats and fishes, Vessels created the event in 2017.
“We should be stakeholders in what is happening in our own community, and the fishing and boating is part of our community,” Vessels said.
The long wait for the 2022 expo did not appear to dampen enthusiasm. There were five boat dealerships at the event and more than 5,000 total people who attended, Vessels said That exceeded the 2019 expo, which Vessels said was between 3,200 and 3,500 people.
“This is a great event for the locals,” said Joe Baker of Cape May Outboard dealership, who has been attending expos for 15 years.
Given the origin of the event, buyers and dealers had strong ties to the local community.
Sean Gannon, of the Backwater Marine Repair dealership in Cape May Court House, said he got involved selling boats as a result of his experience as a Cape May boat mechanic. He said this was his third expo and that he was happy to connect with the broader Cape May community.
For Tom Stocker, of McKee Yacht Sales in Wildwood, boating has been a local, family affair. He grew up spending much of his time on his grandfather’s boats. A former Wildwood Crest police captain, Stocker also received his license as a boating captain decades ago. He soon became involved as a boat dealer, and has been attending expos for 18 years.
“The majority of (boat sales) I’m involved in right now, it’s a family atmosphere, it’s a place to go for the day with the grandkids and the kids,” Stocker said.
The popularity of the expo over the weekend reflects a surge in demand for boats since the beginning of the pandemic. With cruises and other typical summertime events shut down due to coronavirus restrictions, personal boating trips became a valuable getaway.
“With COVID, it did spring a lot of people into finding different family activities that they could together, but would still be able to stay isolated, and out on a boat, you have to be a clear, fair distance away from other people,” Toogood said.
Like other industries across the U.S. economy, supply chains for boating and fishing companies have struggled to keep pace with the rising demand, leading to delays in boat production.
Stocker, of McKee Yacht, said he was warning buyers that some boat orders would likely not be ready for as many as nine months.
“People were just buying boats, buying boats, buying boats, and now the manufactures just can’t keep up with the demand and supply the boats,” said Rich Czekaj, who was at the expo with Blue Water Boats in Cape May Court House.
Supply chain problems were also impacting some of the vendors. Captain Frank Giacolone of Gabriel Tackle Co. in Brick Township and Chadwick Beach, said he has encountered serious difficulty finding supplies, calling it “nuts.”
Giacolone and other vendors nevertheless agreed that it was a positive development to be back at expos. Don Parr, of Canyon Reels, also based in Brick Township, said events like the Wildwood expo, and the personal interactions they bring were crucial to his business. He added that his company has overcome much since its founding in 2009, and it would be able to overcome the pandemic as well.
“We went through (Superstorm) Sandy, we went through COVID, and it continues to just get better and better for us,” Parr said.
Over the course of the weekend, there was a circuit of seminars for people to attend. Experts in boating and fishing gave talks about their experiences and giving out advice. Guests at the event included Captain Dave Marciano from the National Geographic television show “Wicked Tuna.”
Captains Cody Melton and R.J. Melton of the Jersey Nutz fishing charter business and sport team in Manasquan, Monmouth County, gave a presentation at the expo. Brothers and award winning fishermen, the Meltons said they grew up fishing recreationally with their father and grandfather.
“We’re just trying to help (expo attendees) out, making their dreams come true,” Cody Melton said.
Vessles said that despite the complications created for the industry by the pandemic, he believed events like the expo were still valuable for the community.
“It’s something here, where we can all come together for what we know and what we love and that’s fishing and boating,” Vessels said.
PHOTOS from the Fishing and Boating Expo in Wildwood
