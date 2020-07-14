WILDWOOD — A Philadelphia man is being lauded as a hero for saving a woman from drowning Monday night.
Just after 8 p.m., firefighters and police, as well as the Beach Patrol’s After-Hours Lifeguard Emergency Response Team, or ALERT, responded to Baker Avenue and the beach for a water rescue, fire officials said in a news release.
VENTNOR — The search continued Saturday morning for an 18-year-old New York man who went mis…
“Without hesitation, Mr. Ward entered the water and swam out to the victim,” officials said.
Ward brought the woman close to shore until lifeguards came, officials said.
“Mr. Ward’s selfless actions most certainly saved this woman’s life,” officials said. “A family day trip to Wildwood resulted in Mr. Ward becoming an instant hero.”
City firefighters met with Ward and his family and gave him some T-shirts and a hat “as a small token of appreciation for a job well done,” according to the release, and they commended him for his heroic actions.
Officials reminded the public to swim only when lifeguards are on duty and if they see someone in distress in the water to call 911.
Irish Fest
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fest
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
Irish fall (1).JPG
Irish fall (2).JPG
Irish fall (3).JPG
Irish fall (4).JPG
Irish fall (5).JPG
Irish fall (6).JPG
Irish fall (7).JPG
Irish fall (8).JPG
Irish fall (9).JPG
Irish fall (10).JPG
Irish fall (11).JPG
Irish fall (12).JPG
Irish fall (13).JPG
Irish fall (14).JPG
Irish fall (15).JPG
Irish fall (16).JPG
Irish fall (17).JPG
Irish fall (18).JPG
Irish fall (19).JPG
Irish fall (20).JPG
Irish fall (21).JPG
Irish fall (22).JPG
Irish fall (23).JPG
Irish fall (24).JPG
Irish fall (25).JPG
Irish festival
092417_gal_irishfest 11
092417_gal_irishfest 13
092417_gal_irishfest 14
092417_gal_irishfest 12
092417_gal_irishfestival 10
092417_gal_irishfest 10
092417_gal_irish festival 11
Irish Festival
North Wildwood Irish Fall Festival Maura McKinney Mastro
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.