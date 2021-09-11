Wildwood firefighter remembers overwhelming events of 20 years ago

Speigel was in New York for 10 days.

Returning to Wildwood, he said, the beach resort seemed like a different world.

“It was awkward,” he said. “After seeing the destruction up there, you came back and started readjusting. At the time, it didn’t feel like normal life.”

Some combat veterans report similar feelings when returning to their day-to-day life. Speigel said he could not compare his experiences with a veteran who may have been deployed for months or years.

The small community of the Wildwoods had been touched by the attacks, as had the entire nation. Andrew Alameno, who grew up in Wildwood Crest, worked at Cantor Fitzgerald, a financial firm with offices on multiple floors of the North Tower.

Every employee who arrived to work that day was killed.

Speigel can remember details of his work in New York over those 10 days as though they were yesterday. But his life has continued. He’s now retired from the Fire Department, living in Cape May Court House and working as the construction and fire official for North Wildwood.