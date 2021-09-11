Wildwood firefighter remembers overwhelming events of 20 years ago

WILDWOOD — In 2001, Daniel Speigel was a Wildwood firefighter and a member of the urban search-and-rescue team NJ Task Force 1.
He was newly married and had just started a career that would define much of his life, but he was still a kid, at least as he looks back on those days now.
“I was home that day when I found out about the attack,” he said. “Immediately after that, we got notified by pager, because we had pagers back then.”
Task Force 1, whose members live throughout the state, had been formed a few years prior. The attacks on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, were by far the largest incident to which the team responded.
“I don’t think anything will ever make that much impact ever again,” he said in a recent interview. “I think that was the biggest incident that anyone in our field of work will ever respond to.”
Like the attack on Pearl Harbor six decades earlier, the Sept. 11 attacks were a defining moment, a day people will recall in clear detail for the rest of their lives.
Using box cutters as weapons, 19 people associated with al-Qaida hijacked passenger airplanes, slamming them into the two towers of the World Trade Center in Manhattan, as well as the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. Another plane crashed in a field in Pennsylvania.
“It’s hard to believe it was 20 years ago,” Speigel said.
Close to 3,000 people died that day, the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil in the nation’s history. The attacks precipitated two wars, including the invasion of Afghanistan, the base of operations for al-Qaida under the protection of the Taliban.
The Taliban took over much of the country after the withdrawal of the Soviet Union. After the longest war in American history, the Taliban is back in control of most of that country, after the last U.S. forces withdrew in August.
On Sept. 11, 2001, Speigel and fellow Wildwood firefighter Mark Gose headed to Lakehurst, Ocean County, then the headquarters of Task Force 1. Dale Gentek and Mike Bailey, also Wildwood firefighters and members of Task Force 1, also responded to New York. They were in Manhattan by about 2 p.m. and at work at the center of the devastation the following morning.
“It was overwhelming,” Speigel said. After 20 years, he still finds it difficult to describe the scene, in which blocks of the thriving financial center were reduced to rubble and tangled steel. “Overwhelming is an understatement.”
In media throughout the country and beyond, reporters described it as ground zero. Those on scene called it “the pile.”
“You had a 110-story building that collapsed, so it was a very large pile of debris that you had to go through,” Speigel said.
He estimated the pile stood six or seven stories tall.
Speigel was a rescue specialist on the task force.
“Our jobs, basically, was gaining access to areas, looking for survivors or victims, triaging buildings,” Speigel said.
That included investigating which of the surrounding buildings were safe. Their primary task was to assist with search, rescue and recovery.
“We believed that there was going to be viable victims for a few days. Shortly after that, we realized that there was probably not going to be any survivors left,” he said.
The emotional toll was considerable, but Speigel said the scene was amazingly well organized, considering the situation. With responders from throughout the Northeast, each team was assigned areas of responsibility. New Jersey’s task force had the Customs building, the PATH train station and the World Financial Center.
They staged at the Javits Center, a huge convention center on Eleventh Avenue. Crews worked 12-hour shifts and then had 12 hours to recover, to eat, sleep or reach out to family. Cellphones did not work, but there were land lines set up at the center.
Celebrities and political figures stopped by to attempt to improve morale. Speigel met President George W. Bush, as well as Hillary Clinton, then a New York senator. He also met actor Chevy Chase.
Speigel was in New York for 10 days.
Returning to Wildwood, he said, the beach resort seemed like a different world.
“It was awkward,” he said. “After seeing the destruction up there, you came back and started readjusting. At the time, it didn’t feel like normal life.”
Some combat veterans report similar feelings when returning to their day-to-day life. Speigel said he could not compare his experiences with a veteran who may have been deployed for months or years.
The small community of the Wildwoods had been touched by the attacks, as had the entire nation. Andrew Alameno, who grew up in Wildwood Crest, worked at Cantor Fitzgerald, a financial firm with offices on multiple floors of the North Tower.
Every employee who arrived to work that day was killed.
Speigel can remember details of his work in New York over those 10 days as though they were yesterday. But his life has continued. He’s now retired from the Fire Department, living in Cape May Court House and working as the construction and fire official for North Wildwood.
“Over the last 20 years, I moved up in rank. I got remarried. I have a daughter and two stepsons now. A lot has changed in the 20 years since then,” he said. “After 28 years in the Fire Department, I’ve certainly seen a lot and did a lot. I was fortunate enough to progress through the ranks and finished my career as chief of the department. So I think I did everything I wanted to do there.”
Gose, a founding member of the NJ Urban Search and Rescue Team and NJ Task Force 1, died in 2020.
