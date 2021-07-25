Wildwood firefighter joins national response to building collapse in Florida

WILDWOOD — Emotionally and physically drained, Wildwood fire Capt. Matt Johnson is glad to be home after a weeks-long deployment to Surfside, Florida, to help after the devastating condo collapse June 24.
Johnson is part of New Jersey Task Force 1, an urban search-and-rescue team that is one of 28 teams across the country that fall under the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The team was activated to assist with the rescue and recovery operation in Florida.
On the day the team deployed, Johnson said, “We got a phone call to pack your bags.”
The building collapse at the 12-story Champlain Towers South was one of the deadliest in U.S. history, with at least 97 people killed and 11 injured. It was almost 1:30 a.m. when the structure collapsed, while most of the residents were sleeping.
That day, 35 people were rescued from the rubble of the building.
“People were given no warning, no time to escape,” Johnson said in an interview after he’d returned to Cape May County. “There was zero notice and no time to get out.”
Eighty team members from New Jersey responded, joining Florida teams at the site, along with four other teams also activated by FEMA from Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Indiana.
Firefighters, police officers, doctors, medical personnel and others from throughout New Jersey participated, Johnson said. Each team member hoped for a miracle.
“We all always have the hope that there’s going to be a rescue,” he said, even as the likelihood of finding survivors amid the crushed concrete and twisted rebar dropped. “Day by day, that possibility dramatically reduces and it turns into a recovery effort.”
For many, the photographs and video from the scene brought to mind the indelible images of New York City on Sept. 11, almost 20 years ago. Johnson was a high school freshman when that took place.
“That’s the first thing that comes to mind: This is my generation’s version of Sept. 11,” Johnson said. “It’s hard to describe it.”
The recovery effort was difficult, he said, cutting carefully through concrete and steel, but the work remained meaningful. Johnson said it was worthwhile to be able to provide some sense of closure to families who lost loved ones in the collapse.
He took some time to see the makeshift memorial created along the protective fence, Johnson said, and spoke with community members who wanted to do anything they could to help out, even if that was just bringing hot meals or bottles of water to the teams working at the site.
“It was amazing to see how everyone came together,” he said. “I feel for the families, and I’m deeply saddened for their loss.”
New Jersey Task Force 1 has responded to multiple emergencies and disasters, including the 9/11 attacks and the collapse of a parking garage at Tropicana Atlantic City in 2003. Johnson’s previous deployments with the team have been weather-related, he said, helping out after hurricanes and other severe storms. That included activation for Superstorm Sandy in 2012, before the team was part of the FEMA system.
A career firefighter, Johnson said he sought out training in responding to structural collapse.
“I just always liked the technical rescue aspect,” he said. He was the only team member from Cape May County to respond to Florida. He also is the leader of the urban search-and-rescue team in Cape May County, for which the Wildwood Fire Department is the host agency.
That team also has responded to weather-related emergencies and other crises, including cars crashing into buildings. Task Force 1 provides extensive training and other support, he said, including help with funding for someone to fill in his regular duties in Wildwood while he is deployed.
He and his wife, Kelly, are approaching their first anniversary this summer and are expecting a daughter in November.
“My wife is a strong person. She understands, and she’s very proud of what I do,” Johnson said. “She knows that sometimes she has to hold down the fort for a little while.”
Johnson and his wife live in the Ocean View section of Dennis Township. He returned home July 17 and was back on active duty in Wildwood this week.
Members of Task Force 1 go through extensive additional training to participate in rescue operations, according to Laura Connolly, a public information officer with the team.
“It takes two years of training to be deployable,” she said. Members use vacation time from their full-time jobs to complete the needed training. “It’s really amazing the dedication that they have.”
The additional training pays dividends for the home agencies, she said, with a member with a wider skill set to bring to bear on local responses.
