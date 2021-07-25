Wildwood firefighter joins national response to building collapse in Florida

“We all always have the hope that there’s going to be a rescue,” he said, even as the likelihood of finding survivors amid the crushed concrete and twisted rebar dropped. “Day by day, that possibility dramatically reduces and it turns into a recovery effort.”

For many, the photographs and video from the scene brought to mind the indelible images of New York City on Sept. 11, almost 20 years ago. Johnson was a high school freshman when that took place.

Retired couple, who summered in Ventnor, found among dead in Florida condo collapse The bodies of a man and woman who owned a summer home in Ventnor were found last week among …

“That’s the first thing that comes to mind: This is my generation’s version of Sept. 11,” Johnson said. “It’s hard to describe it.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The recovery effort was difficult, he said, cutting carefully through concrete and steel, but the work remained meaningful. Johnson said it was worthwhile to be able to provide some sense of closure to families who lost loved ones in the collapse.

He took some time to see the makeshift memorial created along the protective fence, Johnson said, and spoke with community members who wanted to do anything they could to help out, even if that was just bringing hot meals or bottles of water to the teams working at the site.

“It was amazing to see how everyone came together,” he said. “I feel for the families, and I’m deeply saddened for their loss.”