Wildwood fire displaces 13 on Thursday

WILDWOOD — A business and multiple apartment units were damaged by a fire Thursday fire, displacing 13 people.

Around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, firefighters were called to a two-story, mixed-purpose building in the 4200 block of New Jersey Avenue. The fire was emanating from two second-floor windows, the city's fire department said.

Video from the department's Facebook page showed the fire blaring through the brick building's windows as the flames shot skyward.

A man and his two pets were rescued from a second-floor apartment, the fire department said, without noting if the man needed medical attention.

The American Red Cross arrived on scene to help the tenants displaced by the blaze, the fire department said.

Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control in about 15 minutes, the fire department said.

Several apartments and a downstairs furniture store were damaged by smoke and water.

The fire remains under investigation by the Cape May County Fire Marshal's Office.