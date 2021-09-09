 Skip to main content
Wildwood Fire Department receives $230,000 FEMA grant for radios
Wildwood Fire Department receives $230,000 FEMA grant for radios

WILDWOOD — The city's Fire Department has been awarded a $230,000 grant to purchase new radios, Deputy fire Chief Daniel M. Dunn said Thursday. 

The radios will help the department meet the latest industry standards and are specifically designed for use by firefighters in hazardous environments, Dunn said in a statement.

“Without the grants we’ve been awarded through FEMA, the possibility of us being able to make these purchases to protect our firefighters and the citizens we serve would be nearly impossible," fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said.

The department was awarded two similar grants last year as part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Assistance to Firefighters Grant program to buy powered stretchers for its ambulances and COVID-19 related personal protective equipment.

This is the third Assistance to Firefighters Grant awarded to a fire department in Cape May County this summer. The Woodbine Volunteer Fire Department was awarded $58,000 last month, and the Avalon Volunteer Fire Department received $570,000 on Wednesday. Avalon's award, which includes other towns in the county, is also for radios.

“This grant is great news for the City of Wildwood and our firefighters. This grant funding not only increases the safety of our firefighters who are on the frontlines every day, but also the safety of the general public as well,” said Commissioner of Public Safety Steve Mikulski. “I couldn’t be more proud of this department and their tenacity to pursue grants that keep the department running without increasing taxpayer contributions.”

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

