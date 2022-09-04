Wildwood ends summer with annual block party

WILDWOOD — While thousands headed down to the beach and Boardwalk to celebrate Labor Day weekend, others got together to end the summer with a party to celebrate the local community.

The annual Wildwood End of Summer Block Party was held in Fox Park on Sunday. Families and friends came to the park to shop for decorations, memorabilia and craft goods while enjoying food, games and live music. The Wildwoods website described the event as a way for the community to “say goodbye to another great summer.”

Junior Vinson, 60, was visiting the city with his wife after they drove up from Baltimore. While going to Wildwood was an annual tradition, this was his first time they ame to the block party. With a cup of ice cream in hand, Vinson said he was excited to hear some of the cover bands that were scheduled to play later in the day, particularly the Blue Magic and Earth Wind & Fire tributes that were set to play later in the evening.

Calvin Price, who lives in Wildwood during the summer and in Connecticut during the offseason, came to the party with his grandson, who he said enjoyed the bounce castles and meeting other children.

“I think it’s an excellent community venue. It allows for the community to come together. It unifies everybody, it’s a fun time, it’s a family-oriented activity,” Price said. “I think that’s important to a community, where you need to have family-oriented functions so everybody can participate.”

There was plenty of traditional Jersey Shore fare at the party, including ice cream from Cold Stone Creamery; food from Bayside Undertow, Hot Spot and Ribeyes; and beverages from the Holly Beach Volunteer Fire Company and Pirate Pete’s Soda Pop Company. The local MudHen Brewing Company sold merchandise for the store.

Other vendors centered on craft goods. Kristy’s Wreath Kreations and its owner, Kristy Acevedo, was at the show after having been at the Vineland Food Truck Festival a couple of weeks earlier.

Missy Flynn, 54, and Pat Flynn, 67, sold items from their business, Flynn Jewelry. Pat Flynn said he has been selling jewelry for more than 15 years and looks for shows and events where they can sell. Missy Flynn, a speech therapist during the school year, said they did the block party once previously and that it was an ideal event for the business.

“It’s a really great show, I love the themes of the music,” she said. “It’s just a good crowd, the people are nice, it’s the end of the summer, getting ready to chill, so it’s all nice.”

On the Fox Park baseball diamond were games of cornhole and Connect Four. In addition to a pair of bounce castles, there was a dunk tank, stations for temporary face and henna tattoos.

Live music included Just in Time, which led off the festival, as well as Bittersweet, First Ladies of Rock and Soul, the Infernos and ending with the Rat Pack Show. The Blue Magic tribute band was set to play at 6 p.m., and the Earth Wind & Fire tribute band was the penultimate show at 8. The block party was scheduled to run for nine hours, from 1 to 10 p.m.

Kimberly Bennett came from Delaware to set up a tent for baked goods from her business, Kymm’s Kreations. She said she came to last year's event and enjoyed it. And this year, she said, she had a friend playing in the Blue Magic tribute band.

Gourmet Barbeque: the Heavenly Shish Kebob had a tent near an entrance at the park to sell its namesake shish kabobs, grilled on site.

“The music is good, the people are nice,” said Divina David, of the Heavenly Shish Kebob, giving credit to the event organizers.

Volunteers stood near the party to collect donations for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, which sits just in front of Fox Park. Allen Nordt, a volunteer and a Navy veteran, said the COVID-19 pandemic had disrupted their collection efforts over the last couple of years. While he only expected to make a few hundred dollars from the event, he said community events like this were ideal for giving people the opportunity to honor veterans.

“This is a good thing,” Nordt said.

For many local residents, far from the end of the season, the block party marked the start of “local summer” — a period of time in September and October when tourists have left but the weather is still temperate enough to enjoy the shore.

Karen Paxton, 50, came to the party with her mother Gerry Paxton, 75. She said she was thought the event was nice, especially with the good food and cooperative weather. While some may consider it a way to spend the end of summer, Karen Paxton said, as a North Wildwood resident, it was just the start of an entire circuit of local events the area has planned for the coming weeks, including the Wildwoods’ annual Irish Fall Festival later in September. And with tourists leaving, the environment can feel even more summerlike and tranquil.

“We have too many events still to come,” Karen Paxton said when asked if she considered the event a last hurrah for summer. “It’s nice to come out here this time of year, all the shoobies are going home.”

Laura Bonnewell, a 32-year-old Wildwood resident, was at the party with her husband, Blake. They live around the block and saw the party advertised around the neighborhood. She said the beach and Boardwalk were always accessible to the residents and that the block party was tailored toward the local community.

“All summer we celebrate tourists, we welcome tourists, we welcome people to come down the shore. It’s really nice to have something for the local community,” Bonnewell said. “It’s a wonderful way to celebrate friends and family and the community.”

“My best friends are in town for the long weekend," Laura Bonnewell said, "and I wanted to show them a little bit of the spirit of Wildwood."