Wildwood Crest won’t consider allowing app-rented e-bikes this summer

WILDWOOD CREST — Earle Aiken, of Galloway Township, did not get what he wanted from the Board of Commissioners on Wednesday.

Over the weekend, he and his brother started a rental business for e-bikes and power scooters, similar to what has been put in place in multiple cities, in which people can use a phone app to activate and ride the battery powered vehicles, and then leave them on the sidewalk.

“We left them around town,” Aiken said. “People can pick them up, scan them, ride them around town and leave them where they are.”

The thing is, the borough’s public works crews assumed they were abandoned. Over the busy July 4 weekend, he said, the crews collected the scooters and bikes and brought them to the police station.

At the morning meeting of the borough’s three-member governing body, he asked officials to work with him on the project, started with the national company ANIV.

“We teamed up with a company, and now we want to team up with you,” Aiken said. “I can’t get a mercantile license without a brick-and-mortar address.”

Wildwood Crest eyes appointing a local historian WILDWOOD CREST — At the end of the 19th century, the area that is now Wildwood Crest was an …

He asked the commission to hold a special meeting on how the rentals can take place this summer.

“I think your request for us to do that in the middle of summer is unreasonable, to be honest,” said Mayor Don Cabrera. He said he would want the proposal evaluated by the police and public works departments and have a chance for public comment before making a decision, which he did not expect to happen this summer.

He also suggested the business model is not fair to the small businesses here and in neighboring Wildwood, which pay mortgages or rent, local taxes and were required to obtain mercantile licenses.

Like other communities, the borough is struggling with ways to address e-bikes and other battery-powered vehicles on the beachfront bike path, said Commissioner Joseph Schiff. He also said the scooters left on the sidewalk can become a tripping hazard.

According to Aiken, his scooters are set to be unable to function on the bike route. He said the vehicles can be set with “red zones,” mapped out on the app, where they cannot be taken.

“So you’re renting bicycles with pickup and drop-off locations on other people’s properties, including public,” Cabrera said at the meeting. “I just want to understand what you’re saying.”

Aiken compared the system to rideshare services like Uber, saying someone could have ridden the bike from Rio Grande or another community into Wildwood Crest.

“You kind of just threw them out there,” said Commissioner Joe Franco. “We didn’t know about it.”

Contacted after the meeting, Aiken said the business started in several communities over Independence Day weekend. It sounds like other communities were also skeptical.

“I was in four communities. Now I’m in one,” he said. He had placed rechargeable scooters and e-bikes in Cape May, North Wildwood, Wildwood and the borough. He said they were still in Wildwood as of Wednesday.

Someone finding one of the bikes or electric scooters could scan a code with their smartphone, leading to the ANIV app that would allow them to rent the vehicle and ride it where they wanted.

The style of bike rentals has become popular in the tourist areas of many cities.

Latest apps promise really fast service, but can they deliver? In the latest pandemic delivery craze, apps vow a bottle of Tylenol or a coffee in 30 or even 15 minutes or less. Experts say they're unprofitable.

On its website, Aniv describes itself as a “Customizable micro-mobility sharing platform” that allows cities and entrepreneurs to start their own businesses.

“To be a one-stop resource for one’s micro-mobility business, ANIV provides not only the best bike and scooter sharing system but also offers the needed equipment, including bikes, electric bicycles, scooters, mopeds, as well as smart lockers from top international suppliers,” reads the description.

Aiken said the powered scooters and e-bikes reduce traffic and emissions, and can improve parking.