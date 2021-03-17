Wildwood Crest selling old street signs for nostalgia, fun and funds

WILDWOOD CREST — As of April 1, residents and visitors will have a chance to own a borough street sign.
Those interested may put in a request for a specific street's sign starting April 1, with a drawing to be held later in the month. The proposed cost is $50 for a double sign, $20 for a single.
This year, the borough replaced its street signs throughout town, Frank Basile, supervisor of the borough’s Recreation Department, told the Board of Commissioners on Wednesday morning.
“So instead of throwing them out and sending them out to not reap anything back, we decided to put this program together and sell the street signs that were all taken off back to the public,” Basile said. “We had to come up with a fair way at a fair price.”
The signs have been out in the elements for decades but are in good condition, he said, although the double signs are rough on the bottom where they were cut from the poles.
“It’s going to be an as-is purchase,” he said. “Some of them came off cleanly, some did not.”
Basile brought the sign from the intersection of Sweet-Briar Road and Pacific Avenue to the meeting, because that’s the location of Borough Hall.
There are about 200 double signs available and about 40 single signs. The single signs are in pristine shape, he said, because they were extras that were never posted outside. The double signs could not be separated without destroying the sign.
Those interested in buying a sign may call the borough at 609-522-5176 starting April 1. They will be directed to the Recreation Department, where they will give their name and the street they want.
“That’s your first request. You get a number. You want another sign? You do another request, you get another number,” he said. “We’re going to do a live drawing towards the end of April.”
The signs will then be available at the old library building during the boroughwide yard sale May 1.
Some towns have held auctions for signs, Basile said, but he said he did not want there to be a bidding war over some signs and did not want individuals asking commissioners for signs.
Any signs left over after the initial drawing will be available for purchase at the tourism center on a first-come, first-served basis, Basile said.
Funds will go toward the preservation of local historic artifacts, Basile said. A room at the Crest Recreation Center where the artifacts had been stored has recently been renovated to make room for more programs, said Brian Cunniff, the assistant recreation supervisor and the borough’s spokesperson. He said plans are to include a historical element when the township renovates the former library.
If all 200 double signs sell at $50 each, it would bring in $10,000.
