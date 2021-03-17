Wildwood Crest selling old street signs for nostalgia, fun and funds

WILDWOOD CREST — As of April 1, residents and visitors will have a chance to own a borough street sign.

Those interested may put in a request for a specific street's sign starting April 1, with a drawing to be held later in the month. The proposed cost is $50 for a double sign, $20 for a single.

This year, the borough replaced its street signs throughout town, Frank Basile, supervisor of the borough’s Recreation Department, told the Board of Commissioners on Wednesday morning.

“So instead of throwing them out and sending them out to not reap anything back, we decided to put this program together and sell the street signs that were all taken off back to the public,” Basile said. “We had to come up with a fair way at a fair price.”

The signs have been out in the elements for decades but are in good condition, he said, although the double signs are rough on the bottom where they were cut from the poles.

“It’s going to be an as-is purchase,” he said. “Some of them came off cleanly, some did not.”

Basile brought the sign from the intersection of Sweet-Briar Road and Pacific Avenue to the meeting, because that’s the location of Borough Hall.