Wildwood Crest seeks volunteers for snow removal

WILDWOOD CREST — With more snow in the forecast, and weeks to wait until the groundhog predicts how long this icy winter could last, Wildwood Crest is asking people 16 and older to help shovel snow.

The Public Works Department wants the volunteers to help shovel out senior citizens and physically disabled residents, according to an announcement from the borough this week.

After a snow storm is over, if there is at least two inches of accumulation, the volunteers will be asked to help remove snow from sidewalks and car access areas. Salt, safety gear and equipment will be provided.

The volunteers will have to first complete a training session.

Those who want to volunteer can download an application from the Public Works page of the borough website at wildwoodcrest.org. School-age volunteers can use the program to build community service hours.

The get your snow removed, you have to be a Crest resident and have a physical disability or be a senior citizen without access to help from friends or family, according to details from the borough.