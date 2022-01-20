 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wildwood Crest seeks volunteers for snow removal
WILDWOOD CREST — With more snow in the forecast, and weeks to wait until the groundhog predicts how long this icy winter could last, Wildwood Crest is asking people 16 and older to help shovel snow.

The Public Works Department wants the volunteers to help shovel out senior citizens and physically disabled residents, according to an announcement from the borough this week.

After a snow storm is over, if there is at least two inches of accumulation, the volunteers will be asked to help remove snow from sidewalks and car access areas. Salt, safety gear and equipment will be provided.

The volunteers will have to first complete a training session.

Those who want to volunteer can download an application from the Public Works page of the borough website at wildwoodcrest.org. School-age volunteers can use the program to build community service hours.

The get your snow removed, you have to be a Crest resident and have a physical disability or be a senior citizen without access to help from friends or family, according to details from the borough.

“In addition, the home must be owner occupied and must serve as the owner’s primary residence,” the announcement reads.

Residents who want help with snow removal must fill out an application, also at wildwoodcrest.org under the Public Works page.

All applications for volunteers will be reviewed to determine eligibility.

For more information, contact Sarah Steiner at the Department of Public Works at ssteiner@wildwoodcrest.org or at 609- 522-7446.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

