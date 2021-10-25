Wildwood Crest renames park in memory of Andrew Alameno

WILDWOOD CREST — The Wildwood Crest Board of Commissioners renamed one of the borough’s parks in memory of Andrew Alameno, a Crest native killed in the Sept. 11 attacks of 2001.

The three-member governing body unanimously approved a resolution Wednesday.

The small triangle-shaped park near Sunset Lake between New Jersey Avenue and Bayview Drive and is bordered to the south by Miami Avenue will now be known as “Andrew Alameno Park.”

Alameno died at age 37 in the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001. Alameno was a native of Wildwood Crest, a former lifeguard for the Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol and a 1982 graduate of Wildwood Catholic High School. He was employed by Cantor Fitzgerald, a financial services firm, which had offices located in the World Trade Center.

The park, which already includes a small memorial to Alameno, had previously been known as Turtle Gut Park in reference to a Revolutionary War battle that had taken place near the area.

The Borough of Wildwood Crest has held a Sept. 11 memorial service at the park every year since 2002.