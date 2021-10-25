 Skip to main content
Wildwood Crest renames park in memory of 9/11 victim Andrew Alameno
A small park near Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest has long held a memorial to Andrew Alameno, a borough native killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

WILDWOOD CREST — The Board of Commissioners renamed one of the borough’s parks in memory of Andrew Alameno, a borough native killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The three-member governing body unanimously approved a resolution last week.

The small triangle-shaped park near Sunset Lake between New Jersey Avenue and Bayview Drive, bordered to the south by Miami Avenue, will now be known as Andrew Alameno Park.

Alameno died at 37 in the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City. He was a former lifeguard for the Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol and a 1982 graduate of Wildwood Catholic High School. He was employed by Cantor Fitzgerald, a financial services firm, which had offices located in the Trade Center.

The park, which already includes a small memorial to Alameno, had previously been known as Turtle Gut Park in reference to a Revolutionary War battle that had taken place near the area.

The borough has held a Sept. 11 memorial service at the park every year since 2002.

The resolution reads in part, “This park dedication to Andrew Alameno shall serve as a tribute of remembrance honoring our own hometown son and the countless others that met their fate on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. ... Andrew Alameno will forever be in our hearts and never forgotten.”

The borough plans to add new signs in 2022.

