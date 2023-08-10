WILDWOOD CREST — The Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool will be closed for about 12 weeks for renovations and upgrades, the borough said this week.
The closure will begin Friday and last into November, according to the borough's Recreation Department.
Work done to the pool at 8818 New Jersey Ave. includes a complete roof replacement, pool resurfacing, a new deck coating, filtration repairs, replacement of gutters and downspouts, new windows and upgrades to the restrooms.
Work will begin Monday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends. The parking lot will also be closed to the public, the borough said.
The pool is also where Wildwood Catholic Academy swims its home meets during the winter high school sports season. The 2023-24 swimming season is scheduled to begin with the first practice Nov. 20 and the first day of meets Dec. 7.
For more information, call the Wildwood Crest Recreation Department at 609-523-0202.
