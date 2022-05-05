Wildwood Crest police to get department’s first K-9 officers

WILDWOOD CREST — Flex and Quest are on their way to Wildwood Crest, with their noses at the ready.

The two police dogs are in training; one to sniff out drugs, the other explosives. They will be part of the department’s first K-9 unit. The K-9s are scheduled to complete their initial training May 26 and are expected to be on patrol in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Police officials announced the program to the public during the April 27 meeting of the borough Board of Commissioners.

The two police dogs, along with their handlers, are currently undergoing extensive training in narcotics and explosives detection at the John “Sonny” Burke Police K-9 Academy in Atlantic County, according to borough officials.

A recently formed nonprofit, the Wildwood Crest K-9 Association, will fund the new program, according to Joseph Schiff, Wildwood Crest’s commissioner of public safety, so the addition will not mean an increase to the Police Department’s budget.

The total amount of the donation was not immediately available Wednesday.

“I firmly believe the addition of our K-9s will further add to the borough’s already intensive public safety efforts,” Schiff said. “To be able to bring another level of safety and security to our residents and visitors at very little to no cost to our taxpayers makes this program a very valuable additional tool in the borough’s policing measures.”

The Wildwood Crest K-9s are a 9-month-old Czech Shepherd named Quest and a 16-month-old German Shepherd named Flex.

Quest, assigned to Officer Tyler Lavender, is in training for narcotics detection. Once graduated from the K-9 Academy, Quest will be proficient in detecting the presence of narcotics, including ecstasy, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine, according to Crest officials. After the summer, Quest and Lavender will return to the K-9 Academy to complete patrol training, which includes instruction in tracking, building searches, article searches and criminal apprehension.

Lavender has been a patrol officer in Wildwood Crest since 2018.

Flex, assigned to Officer Zack Magnavita, is in training for explosives detection. Once graduated from the K-9 Academy, Flex will be fully trained to alert the presence of a variety of explosives, including gunpowder, black powder, C-4 and TNT.

Magnavita has been a patrol officer in Wildwood Crest since 2019.

In addition to adding an additional layer of security to the borough on a daily basis, the K-9s will play a vital role in the many public safety measures taken at events, festivals and other gatherings that regularly take place throughout the borough, according to Crest officials.

“This program has been developed to enhance public safety from routine patrol to special events,” police Chief Robert Lloyd said. “As laws and crime trends change, the Police Department must adapt and deploy new resources to continue to meet the expectations of the community we serve."

