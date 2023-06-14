WILDWOOD CREST — Members of the Wildwood Crest Planning Board want to see renovations completed at the former Ocean Holiday motel at 6501 Ocean Ave., but not as proposed.

The board unanimously rejected a variance and site plan for a proposal from Mahalo Wildwood Crest LLC to expand the building. Mayor Don Cabrera, who also serves on the Planning Board, said a major concern for board members was the impact of sight lines for other properties.

In an interview Monday after the meeting, Cabrera said the board did not want the proposal to hurt views of the beach, and added that the Crest zoning rules would have allowed the property to expand up by an additional story.

The decision at the June 7 meeting is the latest setback for Icona Resorts, which purchased the former Ocean Holiday for a reported $4.55 million with a plan to rebrand it as Mahalo. The chain of hotels already has a Mahalo Cape May and Mahalo Diamond Beach, a section of Lower Township adjacent to Wildwood Crest.

That property, the former Regal Plaza, underwent a substantial renovation last year. The resorts take their name from a Hawaiian expression of gratitude.

There are also Icona locations in Cape May and Avalon.

The proposal for Wildwood Crest called for a renovation of the existing building and the construction of a five-story expansion with an additional 11 units. The application was heard over the course of two meetings.

There was intense interest in the proposal from residents, Cabrera said, with lengthy testimony presented on the proposal. Many opposed the site plan, he said, but some residents spoke in favor.

It would be up to the developer to present a new plan, Cabrera said. Now, at the start of the tourist season, the building is surrounded by a chain link construction fence, with much of the steel of the building exposed.

“We would like to see it renovated as a hotel,” Cabrera said. It will be up to the developer to decide the next step, he said, which could mean returning to the board with a new plan for the building.

Eustice Mita, the owner of Icona, could not be contacted Tuesday, and his voicemail did not accept messages.

Mita has recently pitched high-profile, multimillion-dollar projects in Cape May and Ocean City, but neither has moved forward.

In Ocean City, he proposed a 300-room, $150 million beachfront hotel on the Boardwalk on city-owned property between Fifth and Sixth streets. Mita brought plans to City Council at a public meeting but later said the proposal was unlikely to move forward after public opposition from Mayor Jay Gillian.

He has also lobbied for his plans for another landmark hotel in Cape May, at the site of the former Beach Theatre on Beach Avenue. Mita has described the potential impact of both projects in generational terms, saying the resorts have not seen the kind of grand hotel he has envisioned in decades.