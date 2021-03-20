Wildwood Crest may join Cape towns banning weed sales

Upper Township and Ocean City have already introduced ordinances aimed at keeping out dispensaries. The evening before the Crest meeting, North Wildwood City Council unanimously voted to introduce its own ban on cannabis sales. A public hearing and final vote is planned for April 6.

“People are going to be able to get it, but I don’t think we need a cannabis business in our resort town,” said North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello.

Set between Wildwood Crest and North Wildwood, the city of Wildwood previously approved a local ban on marijuana dispensaries. But in a recent interview, Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron would not say unequivocally that a new ordinance would be introduced, at least not without careful consideration.

“We owe it to our taxpayers to investigate every opportunity,” he said.

Having marijuana dispensaries in a community allows towns to impose an additional 2% tax on sales. But Byron did not say he supported allowing them in town, only that the city should investigate the possibility.