Wildwood Crest looks to ban front lawn parking

In Wildwood Crest, multiple houses and duplexes have several concrete parking spaces in front of the building, either side by side or along the length of a long driveway. Close to the beach, some have marked parking spots to pull into across the length of the house.

According to Cabrera, the ordinance will not impact those properties, so long as there is a curb cut and a designated space. It will also not affect parking spaces that have stone, concrete or pavers for a car’s tires and grass in between.

Instead, he said, it would keep drivers from pulling onto the stones or grass to fit one more car. That includes those who park halfway onto the grass.

Drivers are going to have to plan ahead, and some may need to walk farther to get to the home or beach house, he said.

The ordinance was introduced unanimously at the Aug. 4 meeting. As part of another discussion at the same meeting, Commissioner David Thompson said parking is never far from the minds of the elected officials in the summer.

“It’s the biggest problem we have in this town. We hear it all the time on every single issue: Parking,” he said.

