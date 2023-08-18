WILDWOOD CREST — With more than 4,880 miles between them, the two islands of Maui, Hawaii, and Wildwood Crest, New Jersey, are about as far apart as it is possible for two places in the United States.

The Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol has undertaken a fundraising effort for lifeguards displaced by the Maui wildfire, already considered the nation’s deadliest fire in a century, even as the search for additional victims continues and the fire still burns.

Members of the Crest Beach Patrol are trying to help four Maui County lifeguards who lost their homes in the blaze. The local guards do not know any of the four, but “we have a very strong connection to the island of Maui within our Beach Patrol,” said Ronnie Ayres, a veteran Crest lifeguard who lived in Maui for years before returning to South Jersey.

Matt Johnson, the son of Crest Beach Patrol Chief Bud Johnson, lives on Maui now. He and his family are safe and live a considerable distance from the fires, Ayres said.

The Beach Patrol members took up a collection of their own, raising more than $1,000, Ayres said Thursday. The guards are also connecting people to a GoFundMe site organized on behalf of the Maui Lifeguard Association to held the displaced guards. That site had more than 360 donations and had raised more than $42,000 as of Thursday afternoon.

There are two major fires on the island of Maui, and another has been extinguished. There was also a serious fire on the Big Island. Flames were fanned by high winds associated with Hurricane Dora, according to national news outlets.

The fire devastated the historic community of Lahaina in the northwest of the island. Thousands evacuated, some taking shelter in the sea as the fires tore through historic buildings, and more than 100 people have been confirmed dead. Reports are that more than 1,000 remain missing.

The Lahaina fire was 85% contained as of Wednesday, according to an update posted by the County of Maui.

Maui officials are accepting local donations of drinking water and other necessities, but suggest financial support would be more help. The Maui United Way has a disaster relief fund established.

Ayres said Jersey Shore groups have sought to help, including some businesses that have displayed QR codes for the GoFundMe page. He said he has close friends and family in the impacted area.

“They are all doing fine. They’re very much in shock,” he said. One lost his apartment, and the pool where he taught swimming was destroyed. He’s not certain what he’s going to do, Ayres said.

The island is larger than many people who have never been there realize, he said, with a massive volcano, miles of inaccessible, preserved rainforest and communities.

For those impacted by the fire, every dollar will help, Ayres said.

“For us, for the Beach Patrol, the obvious connection was with the group of lifeguards,” he said. “Look into it. Find that connection. Find something in the Maui community that makes sense to you and help there.”