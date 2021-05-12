Wildwood, Crest introduce zoning changes to keep out cannabis businesses

WILDWOOD CREST — It looks increasingly unlikely that a legal pot shop will find a home in the Wildwoods.

The Wildwood Crest Board of Commissioners introduced an ordinance Wednesday morning, banning any cannabis-related business in the borough at the south end of Five Mile Beach.

The borough also joined a growing number of towns in seeking to keep cannabis off the beach and other public areas. Wildwood Crest had offered designated smoking areas on the beach. An ordinance set to go into effect June 7 will eliminate those areas, making the entire beach smoke-free.

That goes for cannabis as well as tobacco.

Commissioner David Thompson, the one dissenting vote on the ordinance, said the borough could create more problems by trying to ban smoking entirely.

"We have not given anybody a place to smoke, and that’s going to create just as big a problem down at the beach blankets,” Thompson said. “I know the concern was, it they’re smoking cigarettes on the beach they’re going to smoke pot on the beach. Well, we should have the same concern if they’re going to smoke cigarettes down the front of the beach, they’re going to be smoking their pot down the front of the beach.”