WILDWOOD CREST — The Wildwood Crest Creative Arts Council is hosting the second annual Create in the Crest Arts Festival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17.
The event will feature local artists, live music by local musicians, and more at Centennial Park in Wildwood Crest.
Get ready to browse handmade arts and crafts, jewelry, pottery, hand-painted floral designs, sea glass art and more. The festival will include artwork both on display and for sale, and artists will also hold free classes and workshops to teach their various art forms.
Vendors spaces are still available for $60, with the fee being waived if an artists signs up to teach a 20-to-30 minute class on his or her craft.
Admission to the festival is free. The rain date is Sunday, June 18. For more information, call 609-523-0202, email cac@wildwoodcrest.org or visit wildwoodcrest.org.
Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:
609-272-7415
