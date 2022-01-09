Wildwood Crest gets the scoop on federal dune plans

State officials have said it could be 2023 at the earliest before the project could get underway.

In Wildwood, the town in between North Wildwood and the Crest, Mayor Pete Byron said the town is in negotiation with the DEP on the project, saying it was premature to say anything more.

“Once we are in agreement with the DEP, we’ll be in a position to present to the public,” Byron said.

At the Crest meeting, officials presented plans showing the dunes running most of the length of the island. It did not include the stretch to the south of Diamond Beach, where there is a large nature preserve.

The proposed project will also add sand to the beaches in Wildwood Crest, as presented at the municipal meeting, and create miles of dunes along the beachfront in all four towns. The goal is storm protection.

“The main purpose of this project is to reduce damages to businesses, homes and infrastructure on this barrier island,” Dixon said.

According to Rourke, the corps estimates that if a storm similar to Hurricane Sandy were to hit close to the Wildwoods, it would cause about $175 million worth of damage, just to the properties along the beachfront.