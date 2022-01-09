Wildwood Crest gets the scoop on federal dune plans

WILDWOOD CREST — With a wide beach lined with a row of dunes, Wildwood Crest may not seem like a prime candidate for a federal beach project.
In fact, the beaches of Five Mile Island, which include sections in North Wildwood, Wildwood, Wildwood Crest and the Diamond Beach section of Lower Township, are the only stretches of municipal beaches along New Jersey’s Atlantic coast that have not seen beaches built by the Army Corps of Engineers.
That’s according to Erik Rourke, a project manager with the corps. At a recent meeting of the Wildwood Crest Board of Commissioners, he and Bill Dixon, the director of the division of coastal engineering for the New Jersey Division of Environmental Protection, spoke with officials and residents about a proposed project for the island.
The project has been under discussion for years.
“We’re at the point now that Wildwood Crest is ready to execute the necessary agreements to get this project going forward,” Mayor Don Cabrera said at the meeting in December. It’s been a while since there was a public presentation of the plans, he said, suggesting the presentation could answer a lot of residents’ questions.
About 3½ miles away, North Wildwood has been eagerly awaiting the project, in hopes of addressing serious erosion at the island’s north end. There, the city has been trucking in sand each winter to stave off erosion.
State officials have said it could be 2023 at the earliest before the project could get underway.
In Wildwood, the town in between North Wildwood and the Crest, Mayor Pete Byron said the town is in negotiation with the DEP on the project, saying it was premature to say anything more.
“Once we are in agreement with the DEP, we’ll be in a position to present to the public,” Byron said.
At the Crest meeting, officials presented plans showing the dunes running most of the length of the island. It did not include the stretch to the south of Diamond Beach, where there is a large nature preserve.
The proposed project will also add sand to the beaches in Wildwood Crest, as presented at the municipal meeting, and create miles of dunes along the beachfront in all four towns. The goal is storm protection.
“The main purpose of this project is to reduce damages to businesses, homes and infrastructure on this barrier island,” Dixon said.
According to Rourke, the corps estimates that if a storm similar to Hurricane Sandy were to hit close to the Wildwoods, it would cause about $175 million worth of damage, just to the properties along the beachfront.
As projected, if the same storm hit after the new dunes were in place, the damage would be less than a 10th of that, coming in at something less than $10 million, Rourke said at the meeting.
The initial project is estimated to cost $22 million, Rourke said. For the initial work, the cost is set to be divided between the state and the federal government, but plans are for a long-term commitment to the project, including returning periodically for the next 50 years to add more sand as needed.
It’s a formula that is in place in beach towns throughout the shore. Officials told the Crest board that there would be a local ante for future projects, amounting to 12.5% of the total project cost.
While most beach projects in the area include pumping sand dredged from offshore shoals onto beaches, in this case the project will be different, according to the presentation. The sand will not be removed from Hereford Inlet, but instead taken right off the beach, with land-based equipment agitating the water and pumping the sand farther up the beach. Some of the sand will also be trucked in, officials said.
This will help with clogged outfall pipes, according to the presentation, and building the height of the beach will help address ponds that form on the wide beaches.
When work commences, it will take place in the off-season, but there will be some inconveniences, including the noise of the construction equipment, the beeping of the back-up warnings, and lights along the beachfront to allow construction to continue for 24 hours a day. About 1,000 feet of beach will be closed off at a time.
Crest already has a dune, which is close to 16 feet tall in some spots, according to Rourke. The completed project will mean a larger dune. Most of Wildwood does not have a dune along the Boardwalk.
North Wildwood once had an extensive dune system. There are still dunes topped with thick vegetation in parts of town, but they are long-since washed away in the northeast corner of town at 2nd Avenue.
The project has been under consideration since before Sandy hit the Jersey Shore in 2012, Dixon said. The funding for the dune and beach work was approved as part of the federal response to that storm.
The project includes the construction of pedestrian crossings, as proposed, which meet federal requirements for accessibility.
