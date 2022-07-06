Wildwood Crest eyes appointing a local historian

WILDWOOD CREST — At the end of the 19th century, the area that is now Wildwood Crest was an “untouched wilderness of sand dunes and thicket,” according to a history posted to the website cresthistory.org.

The first house was built in 1906, and the Crest grew and expanded after that, naming Philip Pontius Baker the first mayor in 1910, in a vote of 28 of the 103 residents of the time.

Current Mayor Don Cabrera wants to make sure that the history of that tiny borough is preserved and passed along to future residents and visitors. On Tuesday, he said every community has its own history, and it is important to find ways of preserving that.

Cabrera has suggested the creation of a position of an official Wildwood Crest historian, whose duties would include maintaining a collection of artifacts to be put in place at the Wildwood Crest Arts Pavilion, a repurposing of the former library that is expected to be completed this summer.

The items will be on display throughout the renovated building, Cabrera said, with historic details and explanations placed next to each display. The collection would not be in a single room, he said, but instead intermingled with art displays and other uses of the building.

The Wildwood Crest Historical Society used to have single room in the Crest Pier Recreation Center, but that closed in an expansion of that center. According to Cabrera, the display was staffed by volunteers on fewer days each year. He said the borough should not rely on volunteers for the new project.

“It’s something that we need full time attention to,” he said.

According to Cabrera, the Wildwood Crest Historical Society has all but disbanded.

“There haven’t been meetings in quite some time,” he said.

That’s news to the president of the society. Kirk Hastings has led the Wildwood Crest Historical Society since 1995, he wrote in an email on Tuesday, and he said the organization remains active. He pointed to the society’s web page, presence on social media and work underway with Crest Memorial School to produce a booklet on local history for students. That could include presenting programs in the coming school year.

The information cited above is from the society’s webpage, which delves into the history of the community and of landmarks such as a 30-foot arch that once stood at Cresse Avenue and the Crest Pier.

Hastings said he has heard nothing about finding a local historian before being contacted Tuesday.

“If this is true about the Crest Commissioners now considering appointing a ‘local historian’ without our participation, then this is an example of local politics at its worst,” Hastings wrote.

He described the room at the Crest Pier as a museum, and said the borough suddenly closed it in 2016. Formerly, he said, the society was told there would be a museum in the new building. Now, the borough is only willing to hang some historical pictures here and there, Hastings wrote.

For now, he has records, books and documents from the Historical Society stored in his home, and said the local government has not been supportive of the organization.

“For the Crest Commissioners to suddenly come up with the idea now of appointing such a ‘historian’ without me or the Historical Society being involved is still another totally unwarranted slap in the face to our organization,” Hasting wrote. “But this seems to be the way our politicians today (both local and national), have chosen to operate – ignore the people and (once they get into power) just do what they want.”

Cabrera said he sent an email to the organization in March asking about its status, and to set up a meeting. He said he got no response. He said he is still willing to talk to the Historical Society about plans for a historian, but said he was not making any promises.

Cabrera had mentioned the possibility of a local historian at previous Crest Borough Commission meetings, either as a volunteer or paid position, or additional duties for someone already working for the borough.

Crest staff members reached out to other communities to see how the handled history, but at least at a recent meeting, there did not seem to be a surplus of candidates.

“I know we kind of put some feelers out into the community. I don’t see a lot of people lining up at the door for the job,” Cabrera said.

On Tuesday, Cabrera said the job could mean an additional stipend of $5,000 to $7,500 a year, but it would definitely not be a full time position. He said the ideal candidate would already be well versed in Crest history and be dedicated to the community.

“It would have to be a labor of love,” he said.

But there are other complications. He said Tuesday that he has heard there is a state law that prevents towns from hiring a historian, at least under that name. The duties could be assigned to someone employed in another capacity, he said.

That could not immediately be independently confirmed. State law does appear to define a position of local historian, including outlining duties such as making an annual report to the governing body.

The new Wildwood Crest Arts Pavilion was set to open by July 1, but Crest officials say supply chain problems have delayed its completion. Cabrera said it will likely open by the end of the month or in August.

The building once housed the Wildwood Crest branch of the Cape May County Library, until a new, much larger, $5.3 million library was completed nearby almost a decade ago. That building stands on Atlantic, across a line of tennis courts from the old library building.

The renovations to the former library building at 6301 Ocean Ave. is expected to cost about $1.3 million, Cabrera said, with a little help from some grant funds.

Plans call for a senior center, a café, retail space, room for meetings and a common area, with a garden, terrace and other amenities outside. It sits just across the bike path that runs along the beach and dunes.

Crest officials discussed plans for the property for years, with occasional calls to demolish it for parking eventually outweighed by voiced for preservation.

According to Cabrera, the completed Arts Pavilion, once open, will be an important center for the community, including the historic elements. He said it was originally built in the early 1970s, and served as a local library before being turned over to the borough and eventually becoming part of the county library system.

“That old library is a major part of our history in the Crest,” Cabrera said.