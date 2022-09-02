Wildwood Crest doo-wop motel to be renovated with aim of reopening Memorial Day weekend 2023

A hospitality company announced Thursday that it was buying the shuttered Oceanview Motel in Wildwood Crest and vowed to reopen the doo-wop style property while preserving its distinctive architectural features.

Madison Resorts, which was founded by businessman Dan Alicea, is paying $10 million to purchase the site and plans to spend $12 million for renovations with a tentative grand opening set for Memorial Day weekend next year, the company said.

The beachfront motel at 7201 Ocean Ave. is being renamed Madison Resort Wildwood Crest.

The Oceanview was built in 1964 in a style called populuxe or doo-wop. "These Doo Wop motels are playful, two- or three-story, bar or l-shaped structures that usually feature elaborate balcony railings, outlandish signs, and colorful offices or lounges designed in unexpected shapes," according to a description posted on the Preservation New Jersey website.

The motel has been closed since last fall. Earlier this year, the site reportedly was being considered for condominiums.

"We plan to keep the 62+-year-old building and restore it to its retro roots along with modern touches throughout the improvement," Alicea said in a statement. The renovated property will feature 108 rooms, including 90 suites, beach access, four floors, 90,000 square feet, new lobby/reception, restaurant, lounge area with firepits, ocean view patio lounge and other upgrades to be announced," Madison Resorts said in its announcement.

Alicea added: "Our expansion into Wildwood Crest is a homecoming for my wife, Stephanie, who was born and raised in Wildwood Crest. This community means so much to her and our family, and we couldn't be happier to make history with the property's next chapter."

John Donio, president of the Doo-Wop Preservation League, said in a statement: "We are thrilled that Madison Resorts is taking over this mid-century modern gem and restoring it to its former glory but with the modern amenities that today's sophisticated guests demand."

Preservationists earlier this year sought to save the lobby portion of the building after a previous plan submitted to the borough sought to transform the Oceanview into condos. The building also has deteriorated in recent years, incurring code violations, operating last summer with several rooms ordered closed due to a deteriorating pedestrian walkway and suffering a partial roof collapse this past winter.

DAS Architects of Philadelphia will put together the design for the property updates, Madison Resorts said. The $12 million renovation will be handled by MCFA construction.

Madison Resorts said this is its second renovation project, after the Montreal Beach Resort in Cape May.