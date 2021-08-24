 Skip to main content
Wildwood Crest contractor charged with theft
Wildwood Crest contractor charged with theft

Cape May County news

A building contractor from Wildwood Crest has been charged with theft for taking funds and not completing construction work, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said Tuesday.

The county Department of Consumer Affairs received multiple complaints regarding John Ferry, 57, Sutherland said in a news release.

Following an investigation from the Prosecutor's Office, Ferry was arrested Aug. 18 and charged with theft in excess of $200,000. He allegedly took the money from three separate people while not following through on building work that was agreed upon. 

Ferry was released on a summons pending court.

Anyone who may have information relating to the investigation or any alleged theft by a building contractor is urged to contact the Cape May County Department of Consumer Affairs at 609-886-2903 or the Prosecutor's Office at 609-465-11135. 

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

Tags

