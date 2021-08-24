Wildwood Crest contractor arrested for theft

A building contractor has been arrested and charged with a theft related offense for taking funds and not completing construction work, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffery H. Sutherland said Tuesday.
Multiple complaints regarding John Ferry, 57, of Wildwood Crest, were received by the Cape May County Department of Consumer Affairs, Sutherland said in a statement.
Following an investigation from the Prosecutor's Office, Ferry was arrested and charged on Aug. 18 for taking more than $200,000 from three separate people and not following through on building work that was agreed upon.
Ferry was processed and released on a summons pending court proceedings, Sutherland said.
Anyone who may have information relating to the investigation or any alleged theft by a building contractor is urged to contact the Cape May County Department of Consumer Affairs at 609-886-2903 or the Prosecutor's Office at 609-465-11135.
