Wildwood Crest chief: Look before entering crosswalks

WILDWOOD CREST — It’s been more than a decade since New Jersey strengthened a law allowing pedestrians the right of way in crosswalks, and likely longer still since Mike Garaguso’s parents drilled in the rules of the road: Look both ways before crossing the street.

That lesson appears to have been lost on some pedestrians in shore towns in New Jersey, where drivers often express frustration with those who stroll blithely into heavy summer traffic, protected only by some painted white lines.

Garaguso, 64, spoke at a July meeting of the Wildwood Crest Board of Commissioners, saying it can be difficult for him to watch out for all of the potential obstacles on busy summer days.

“There’s so much action for the driver to pay attention to,” he said at the meeting. Now, he said, many pedestrians walk directly into traffic. “When I was a little kid growing up, my mom and dad used to tell me ‘look both ways before crossing the street.’ The pedestrians, they’re basically not doing that.”

He made the comment during Police Chief Robert Lloyd’s report to Public Safety Commissioner Joseph Schiff and the other members of the borough’s governing body.

Lloyd said drivers have a legal obligation to stop for any pedestrian in a crosswalk. But the driver does not have the sole responsibility, he said.

“If you’re a pedestrian, you cannot just walk out into the middle of traffic without looking to make sure that the roadway is safe before you enter,” Lloyd said.

Aside from the legal obligation, self-preservation plays a role. Traffic studies indicate a car traveling 25 miles per hour, the maximum speed limit in Wildwood Crest, will cover about 55 feet in the moment between a driver recognizing an obstacle and reacting.

“If you’re walking, you are responsible when you enter that crosswalk, just like your parents taught you,” Lloyd said.

At the same meeting, Lloyd also expressed concern about the amount of speeding taking place in the borough, and said that he and the commissioners have heard complaints about speed. Along Sunset Lake, he said, the posted speed limit is 20 rather than 25 mph, Lloyd said.

According to the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission, failing to stop for a pedestrian in a crosswalk carries a $200 fine and two points on the driver’s license. The commission says pedestrians make up the second largest category of motor vehicle deaths and injuries.

“Pedestrians also have a duty to exercise due caution for their own safety,” reads information from the commission. “The law requires that pedestrians shall not leave a curb or other place of safety and walk or run into the path of a vehicle which is so close that it is impossible for the driver to yield or stop.”

In 2010, stricter state laws brought new tension to interactions between pedestrians and drivers, perhaps most visibly in shore towns where there are crosswalks every block and some out-of-state drivers were not familiar with the rules.

And unless the pedestrian is in a crosswalk, or at an intersection where a crosswalk would be (what the state describes as an unmarked crosswalk), the vehicle has the right of way.

Lloyd’s report became something of a mid-summer safety primer, with the chief asking for compliance from bicycle riders, low speed vehicle operators and electric bikes and scooters.

He expressed particular concern for intoxicating driving, noting that there have been triple the number of DWI arrest this summer compared to last. He said there were nine DWI charges issues. He expressed frustration with those who would get behind the wheel while impaired.

“There are just too many safe options for people out there,” Lloyd said. “There’s no reason to put others and the public in jeopardy and drive intoxicated, so let’s find a different way to get home if we could, please.”

Bike riders must follow the same traffic rules as drivers, Lloyd said, including riding on the right and stopping for red lights. He said low speed vehicles, sometimes described as golf carts, must be registered and have safety belts, and if a child must legally have a safety seat in a car, the same goes for the low speed vehicle.

E-bikes and scooters may use the bike lanes in town, but are not allowed on the beachfront bike path in Crest, he said. A resident suggested as a mature adult who has difficulty riding a regular bike, the e-bike is a good option and questioned the rule.

“Unfortunately, we can’t allow just the mature adults to ride the bike path with their electric bikes and not allow the immature adults,” Lloyd said.

He added that plainclothes Crest officers would be enforcing these and other rules through the remainder of the summer, including rules on the public consumption of alcohol.

“They need to remain on private property. Do not be surprised if you get stopped if you’re walking around with a beer in your hand,” Lloyd said.