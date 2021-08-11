Wildwood Crest beach will remain open to surfers each morning

WILDWOOD CREST — Surfers will still be able to paddle out in the south end of Wildwood Crest between Hollywood and Topeka avenues each morning, at least for the rest of this summer.

On Tuesday, Crest officials said the beach will continue to allow surfing in front of the lifeguard stand daily from 10 a.m. until noon.

According to Mayor Don Cabrera, residents had asked for a surfing beach in the south end of town, leading to the experiment allowing surfing on an additional protected beach in the morning. The borough already allows surfing all day at the Aster-Cardinal and Primrose-Rambler beaches.

But where the Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol allows surfing, it does not allow swimming, to avoid potential collisions in the water and other safety issues.

That means the surfers have to get out of the water by noon, and that swimming is prohibited at the beach from when the lifeguards come on duty at 10 a.m. until then.

According to Cabrera, few people swim in the mornings anyway. Just the same, some residents and summer visitors complained about the additional surfing beach, saying their children wanted to get in the water and could not.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}