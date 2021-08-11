Wildwood Crest beach will remain open to surfers each morning

WILDWOOD CREST — Surfers will still be able to paddle out in the south end of Wildwood Crest between Hollywood and Topeka avenues each morning, at least for the rest of this summer.
On Tuesday, Crest officials said the beach will continue to allow surfing in front of the lifeguard stand daily from 10 a.m. until noon.
According to Mayor Don Cabrera, residents had asked for a surfing beach in the south end of town, leading to the experiment allowing surfing on an additional protected beach in the morning. The borough already allows surfing all day at the Aster-Cardinal and Primrose-Rambler beaches.
But where the Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol allows surfing, it does not allow swimming, to avoid potential collisions in the water and other safety issues.
That means the surfers have to get out of the water by noon, and that swimming is prohibited at the beach from when the lifeguards come on duty at 10 a.m. until then.
According to Cabrera, few people swim in the mornings anyway. Just the same, some residents and summer visitors complained about the additional surfing beach, saying their children wanted to get in the water and could not.
People on both sides attended a recent meeting of the Wildwood Crest Borough Commissioners to make their case. Both sides focused on safety. The mother of some young surfers told commissioners that the other surfing beaches get extremely crowded. She said some compromise could be found.
The borough should find room for surfing, she said, adding that the sport was in the Olympics for the first time this summer.
“I think the beach is something that we all share,” she said
Another resident, who opposed having beach designated for surfing, said his children want to swim in the morning. He said when he was growing up he used to go south to Diamond Beach to use his body board, “Because it wasn’t allowed in Wildwood Crest.”
Surfers can also use any beach before or after the lifeguards are on duty, Cabrera said, but he said it is safer for surfers to only paddle out at designated beaches when lifeguards are on the stand. He said many families feel a lot better if young surfers, or those just learning the sport, are protected by lifeguards.
Borough officials say they will reevaluate the surfing beach at the end of this summer.
“There are no plans at this time, however, to make the Hollywood-Topeka area a full-time surfing beach,” reads a press release from the borough. “The borough and its beach patrol will continue to monitor this area closely through the remainder of the summer season.”
The Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol will protect beaches from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily through Sept. 12.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
