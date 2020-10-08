Wildwood Crest announces trick-or-treat hours

Wildwood Crest officials set hours for trick-or-treating this Halloween, according to a Thursday news release.

Trick-or-treating will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Halloween, according to the release.

“Those who plan to trick-or-treat should limit groups to current household members, stay local as much as possible, and limit the number of homes visited along their route,” officials said. “Social distancing should be practiced as much as possible among all who are not members of the same household.”

Officials urged those distributing treats to limit interaction and contact with trick-or-treaters as much as possible, and to wear masks when individuals come to the door and regularly wash hands.

“Those distributing treats may consider leaving a treat bowl on their porch, on a table or in a place where it can be easily accessed by trick-or-treaters while adhering to social-distancing requirements,” officials said. “If possible, those distributing treats should arrange individually packaged treats so trick-or-treaters can collect their treats without having to access a shared bowl. Candy should be commercially packaged and non-perishable. Non-food treats should be considered for distribution.”

