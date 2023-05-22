WILDWOOD CREST — The borough will open all of its beaches for Memorial Day weekend, officials said Monday.
The beaches will be opened and guarded from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday through Monday, and again June 3 and 4, officials said in a news release.
Lifeguards will be stationed at the following locations:
- Cresse-Morning Glory
- Buttercup-Lavender
- Heather-Crocus Aster (surfing beach)
- Cardinal (surfing beach)
- Wisteria
- Rosemary
- Fern
- Lotus
- Primrose (surfing beach)
- Rambler-Orchid (surfing beach)
- Stanton
- Atlanta-Nashville
- Miami
- St. Paul-Toledo
- Syracuse
- Hollywood-Topeka (surfing beach, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. only)
- Charleston
- Trenton-Newark
- Washington-Jefferson
Beginning June 10, all of the borough's beaches will be guarded daily from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Labor Day, Sept. 4, officials said.
Transport service for the handicapped will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. whenever lifeguards are on duty.
The Beach Patrol can be reached at 609-522-3825.
609-272-7261
