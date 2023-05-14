WILDWOOD CREST — The Borough of Wildwood Crest and Crest Memorial Elementary School celebrated Arbor Day on April 28 by planting two magnolia trees and discussing with students the importance of trees.
Department of Public Works employees planted two magnolias at the department's headquarters. In addition, Deputy Mayor Joseph Franco and members of the borough’s Green Team met with second and third graders at Crest Memorial to explain how trees provide value both to the community and to wildlife. Students took part in a question and answer session with the team members.
Additional ongoing projects for the borough include mapping all trees within the town's streetscape and collecting data related to the health of each tree. Once completed, the town will plant additional trees. The project is part of the borough’s ongoing Community Forestry Management Plan, which is overseen by the Green Team.
People are also reading…
For more information, visit wildwoodcrest.org.
Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:
609-272-7415
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.