Wildwood country music festival lineup announced

WILDWOOD — Organizers of next weekend's Barefoot Country Music Festival on the beach unveiled the event's full lineup Wednesday, packed with notable names in country music, as well as newcomers.

In addition to headliners Eric Church, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line and Cole Swindell, the Miller Lite Main Stage will feature performances from Dustin Lynch, Walker Hayes, Chris Janson, Bret Michaels, Matt Stell, LoCash, Jameson Rodgers, Callista Clark, Priscilla Block, Frank Ray, Brittney Spencer, Rita Wilson, Cooper Alan, Bowman, Ellis Melillo, Neon Union and Jukebox Rehab, the organizers said in a news release.

The Jim Beam Stage will host King Calaway, Lily Rose, Ernest, Davisson Brothers Band, Lauren Davidson, Chase Matthew, Drew Green, Gillian Smith, The Stickers, Diamonds & Whiskey and others.

More stages and artists will be unveiled that will feature songwriters, comedians, up-and-coming artists, surprise pop-up shows, local emerging talent and the winner of the national ReverbNation BCMF Battle of the Bands, organizers said.

Country music festivals and South Jersey — perfect together Country reigns supreme in South Jersey when it comes to outdoor summer music festivals.

“We have an unbelievable lineup for our fans," said Bob Durkin, of Barefoot Country Music Fest. "The response has been amazing. We’re excited and looking forward to a great time in Wildwood on the beach this June.”

The festival will be held on the Wildwood beach from June 16 to 19.

This is the festival's second year. Last year's inaugural show included acts such as Carrie Underwood and Zac Brown Band. Initially announced for 2020, the festival was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

