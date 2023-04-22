WILDWOOD CREST — Carly Murphy, a senior at Wildwood Catholic Academy, has been selected as a semifinalist representing the borough in the Louis Bay II Future Municipal Leaders Scholarship Competition. The competition is sponsored by the New Jersey State League of Municipalities.

Murphy is a member of the National Honor Society, the secretary of the executive board of the school’s student government, and has participated in the school’s Mental Health Club. She will be attending Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania in the fall.

Participants in the scholarship contest submitted an application along with an essay on the theme of “What My Municipal Government Does Best.” One semifinalist is selected from each participating municipality.

As a semifinalist, Murphy is a candidate to become one of the state’s 15 finalists, and eventually three winners will be chosen by the league's scholarship committee. The three winners will each receive a $1,000 scholarship.

“We congratulate Carly on representing Wildwood Crest as a semifinalist in this scholarship competition, and we wish her the best of luck as the contest moves forward,” Mayor Don Cabrera said. “We also thank the other high school students for participating in the contest. I know our judging committee was very impressed with all of the submissions.”

For more information on the Louis Bay II Future Municipal Leaders Scholarship or the New Jersey State League of Municipalities, visit njlm.org.