Wildwood Boardwalk's playing of the national anthem may be impacted by sound system damage
Wildwood Boardwalk's playing of the national anthem may be impacted by sound system damage

Wildwood Boardwalk

An empty Wildwood Boardwalk in January. The city announced Wednesday, Aug. 25 that the Boardwalk sound system sustained damage this summer, and that will keep certain sections offline for the remainder of the season.

 Bill Barlow, Staff Writer

The city of Wildwood announced Wednesday that the Boardwalk sound system sustained damage this summer, and that will keep certain sections offline for the remainder of the season.

The area most affected is south of Schellenger Avenue. The fiber optic lines that control the system and run in conduit under the Boardwalk were damaged and will take time to repair, the city said. The city didn't state in its news release how the system was damaged.

This may impact the daily playing of the national anthem every morning along with announcements regarding Friday night fireworks shows, the city said. It's a Wildwood and North Wildwood tradition to start each day by playing the national anthem and "God Bless America" over the Boardwalk's sound system.

— John Russo

